CEMIG Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

CEMIG Price Performance

Shares of CEMIG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 1,386,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,210. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Institutional Trading of CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.