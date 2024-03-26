Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Inspired Stock Up 0.8 %

INSE traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 63 ($0.80). 65,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,683. The company has a market cap of £63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.91. Inspired has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

