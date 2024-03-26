Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock traded up GBX 3.04 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 104.54 ($1.32). 237,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
