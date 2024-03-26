Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock traded up GBX 3.04 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 104.54 ($1.32). 237,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

