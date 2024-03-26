Limoneira to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 7,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 177.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

