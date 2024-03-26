First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.35

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.25.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBSI remained flat at $25.01 on Tuesday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.13.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

