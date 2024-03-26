Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 279,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,974. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

