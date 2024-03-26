Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. 2,731,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,784. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.26 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,659. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Carvana by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

