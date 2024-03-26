Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Insider Peter Clare Buys 36,000 Shares

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Clare acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,276.00 ($31,552.94).

Lynch Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38.

Get Lynch Group alerts:

Lynch Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lynch Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.33%.

Lynch Group Company Profile

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.