BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 4,233,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,996,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 747,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,717.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,802,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,936 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.