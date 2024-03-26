HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $15.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 14,623,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

