Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 19%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) traded down 19% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.40. 8,188,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,744,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

