Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)'s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.30. 1,446,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,731,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

