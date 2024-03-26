Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 0.4%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $282.80 and last traded at $284.01. 574,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,071,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

