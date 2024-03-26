Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 228,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.98. The company had a trading volume of 369,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.74 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

