Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 943,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

