Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.07. 2,780,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,983,982. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

