Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.33 and last traded at $177.00. 18,702,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 77,869,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

