Aevo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $268.40 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $268.40 million and approximately $131.61 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00003495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 2.56422698 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $120,697,772.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

