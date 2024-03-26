Decred (DCR) Trading Up 20.1% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $442.92 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $27.78 or 0.00039781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00112603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,946,406 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

