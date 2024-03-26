Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,444.63 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,444.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00112603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.