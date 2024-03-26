Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 2.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 62,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,897,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

