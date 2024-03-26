Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Down 1.9%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.56 and last traded at $141.60. Approximately 113,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 535,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

