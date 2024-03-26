Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 26th (AYI, BNPQY, CLX, CYCC, ERJ, EW, FTAI, GILD, GSM, IVVD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 26th:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

