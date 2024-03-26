Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Trading Down 1.9%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $123.00. 573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.9 %

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

