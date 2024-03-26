Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,297 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American Airlines Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,258,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,198,051. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

