Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 15,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 46,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $718.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.3521 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is presently 88.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.