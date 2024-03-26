Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $1,453,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,953. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.63. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

