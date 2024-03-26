Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $257.07. 774,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

