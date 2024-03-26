Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 540,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.64. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

