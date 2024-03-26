Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $9.27 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,467. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.