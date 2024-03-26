Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 17,919 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

NUE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.05 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

