Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484,151. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

