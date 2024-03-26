Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.38. The company had a trading volume of 255,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,699. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

