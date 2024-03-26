Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 97,535 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 507,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,208. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

