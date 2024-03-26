The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,880 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. 1,011,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.52.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

