Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nordstrom by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 657,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,211. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

