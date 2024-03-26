AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,400.00 at Evercore ISI

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $14.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,185.35. 36,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,688. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,879.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,687.57. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,097 shares of company stock valued at $59,636,500. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

