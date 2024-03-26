OTR Global Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Positive

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. 687,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,830. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

