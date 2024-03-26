Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.38. 360,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.