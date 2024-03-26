Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 581,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,998. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

