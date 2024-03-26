Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $270.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.52.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.29. 751,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

