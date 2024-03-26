Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $345.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,367. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $210.51 and a fifty-two week high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,582,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

