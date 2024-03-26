Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

PRAX stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 511,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $783.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.85.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

