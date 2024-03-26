The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 15,274,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 583% from the previous session’s volume of 2,234,776 shares.The stock last traded at $29.01 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,972,649 shares of company stock worth $148,862,468 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,201,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,556,000 after acquiring an additional 630,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

