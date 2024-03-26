Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 3.6%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.67. 36,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 320,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTRX

Quanterix Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $827.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quanterix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.