Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 465,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,009,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research analysts have commented on BTDR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $781.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

