301,381 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 301,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of HashiCorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,180. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,850.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,751,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,850.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,848 over the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

