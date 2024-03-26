Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 407.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 246,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 958,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 866,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,391. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

