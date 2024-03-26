173,835 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 173,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

