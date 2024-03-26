Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

PPC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,647. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

